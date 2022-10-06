FX has released the first teaser for American Horror Story: New York City, the 11th season in the popular horror anthology franchise, and not shockingly, it looks to be mostly style over substance. In other words, while we know the location, we still don’t know what the big bad is going to be this season.

There are, however, some hints to be gleaned. The bulk of the action seems to take place at some kind of S&M club or rave, complete with black leather, metal studs, bondage gear, and goth makeup. The antler theme from one of the season 11 posters likewise makes an appearance, though that also doesn’t reveal very much.

The most telling moment seems to be when, at one point, an umbrella cocktail is injected with what very much appears to be a syringe filled with blood. Could it be yet another vampire theme? We first saw bloodsuckers turn up in the fifth season, American Horror Story: Hotel, and then again last year in the first half of Double Feature. It’s not like it’s unheard of for Ryan Murphy and company to recycle storylines at this point, so that’s probably our best bet so far.

The teaser also hints at the franchise’s “deadliest year” and a “season like no other.” And considering some of the body counts in previous seasons (Murder House and Hotel both immediately jump to mind), that’s really saying something.

Other than the theme itself, pretty much all we do know about this season is the cast that’s been announced so far, with likely more on the way.

In addition to returning staples from previous seasons Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, and Leslie Grossman, season 11 will also feature alums Zachary Quinto (Murder House, Asylum), Sandra Bernhard (Apocalypse), Patti LuPone (Coven), and Isaac Cole Powell (Double Feature). There are likewise some newcomers to the franchise, including Broadway actor and director Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey (Looking, Being Human), and Charlie Carver (Desperate Housewives, Teen Wolf).

American Horror Story: New York City premieres on Oct. 19 with the first two airing the night of the premiere and two new episodes every Wednesday that will air next-day on Hulu.