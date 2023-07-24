‘American Horror Story’ star admits she lost out on Marvel role due to cruel contract

Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a dream for many actors working today, but it’s sadly one that was refused to American Horror Story star Angelica Ross after she was unable to accept a role in the MCU due to a stringent seven-year contract she’d signed with FX.

Ross, who followed up her breakout role in Pose with recurring parts in both American Horror Story: 1984 and Double Feature, took to Instagram over the weekend to share her story amid the current SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike. Ross explained that she “could not work anywhere else without getting network approval,” so that meant that when Marvel came knocking, she had to turn them down as she was currently on hold in between AHS seasons. “By the time FX released me,” Ross continued, “Marvel stopped calling.”

She then concluded, “Now it’s been years since I have had an acting job. This is also why we are striking.”

Ross’ admission would appear to confirm rumors surrounding Loki season one from back in 2020. At the time, it was widely reported that Marvel was looking to cast the role of Sera, who would’ve been the MCU’s first transgender superhero, in the Tom Hiddleston series. In particular, Ross — a trans activist and businesswoman, the founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises — was touted as the top pick for the role. Ross herself even teased the possibility on Twitter.

Given that Ross’ timeline of events matches with her potential Loki casting, we can speculate that when Ross could not escape her FX contract in time, Marvel simply shelved plans to introduce Sera, hence why we never saw the character in Loki‘s first six episodes. Another season is due on Disney Plus this Oct. 5, but clearly Ross won’t be appearing in that either.