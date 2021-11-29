An adult animated show is making a triumphant comeback on Netflix

F is for Family is currently making its way up Netflix‘s streaming charts.

According to FlixPatrol, the show is on two top ten charts, including overall and TV shows. F is for Family is highly popular with viewers in Canada and Poland in the top ten overall categories. While for the latter category, the animated comedy is a big hit in Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, and United States.

F is for Family, which stars Bill Burr, is a racy comedy about the comedian’s life. Burr voices the character Frank Murphy, a veteran who lives in the suburbs with his wife and three children. The series, set in the 1970s, follows Frank Murphy (Burr) as he works in an airport and delights in going into obscene rants. It is executive produced and co-created by Burr.

The show also stars Laura Dern, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Debi Derryberry, and Sam Rockwell. F is for Family first premiered on Netflix in December 2015 and ended on November 25, 2021, after five seasons. Upon its premiere on the streaming app, it received pleasant reviews. In addition, it received two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations in 2017 and 2019. The show was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Both Primetime Emmys nominations went to Mo Collins and Kevin Michael Richardson, respectively.

Since its ending, Burr has worked on several projects, including The Front Runner, Puppy Dog Pals, The King of Staten Island, The Opening Act, The Mandalorian, The Guilty, Reservation Dogs, and Moral Compass. Burr’s current acting gigs include voice-over work for Back Home Again and Hate to See You Go role.

F is for Family is now streaming on Netflix