An innocent tweet has fans hopeful for a ‘Desperate Housewives’ revival

Thanks to whoever runs the Desperate Housewives Twitter account, fans of the show are tentatively hoping that a revival is in order. Starring Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, and Vanessa Williams, the show was a turn of the century comedy-drama-mystery, the likes of which has not been seen again since the show ended in 2013, so the idea of a reboot or revival has definitely piqued fans’ interest.

The social media post above is all the push fans needed to go straight into speculation mode, and with all the recent revivals, it’s not hard to believe that Desperate Housewives could soon be getting a similar treatment. The original show dominated television for eight seasons, and with 180 episodes, Desperate Housewives earned itself a total of 38 Emmy nominations and a handful of wins. The dramatized show even inspired the Bravo reality hit show Real Housewives, which in itself has spawned over 10 different series.

While the original show was a ratings juggernaut, with each season consisting of 17-25 episodes, a revival of the same length seems relatively unlikely, but perhaps a 10-episode revival is more believable. Especially with the likes of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl and Sex and The City revivals adopting a similar shorter run. Though some fans have suggested perhaps it would be a roundtable read, similar to that of the recent Friends reunion.

Creator Marc Cherry was recently interviewed by EW and weighed in on the idea of revivals, and he attributes the original show’s success to an amazing cast and an interesting story to tell. Revealing that if he came up with a brand-new idea that fueled the story, then he would be up for trying it.

Desperate Housewives is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu and Disney plus.