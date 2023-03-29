An ‘SNL’ legend just made his ‘Star Wars’ debut in ‘The Mandalorian’

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 4, episode 5

The Mandalorian is now more than halfway through its third season, with today’s episode hinting at a brighter future for the Mandalorian people. After saving the people of Nevarro from pirates, Din’s crew are considered heroes and have been gifted a large tract of land on the planet to call their home.

But there was one very familiar face standing in the way of their liberation. Nevarro’s distress call to the New Republic was relayed to Coruscant, where a bored-looking requisitions manager explained that they’d have to join the queue for assistance. This manager: none other than SNL legend Tim Meadows.

Image via Disney Plus

Meadows is one of SNL‘s longest-running cast members, beginning his tenure on the show in 1991 and ending it ten seasons later in 2000. Beyond that, he’s also appeared in cast-iron comedy hits like Mean Girls, Wayne’s World 2, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and TV shows Curb Your Enthusiasm, BoJack Horseman, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and most recently in Poker Face.

Judging by the character’s total disinterest in helping Nevarro we may not see Meadows again, though as Elia Kane is working in his office (and cleverly manipulating him for her own sinister ends) there’s a chance he’ll reappear later in the season. Either way, this is a fun bit of casting for a minor role, and Meadows nailed the casual slackness of a checked-out bureaucrat.

With managers like this, no wonder the First Order took power so quickly…