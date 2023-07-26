An under-the-radar romantic drama stealthily takes the throne in Netflix’s top 10

In addition to being a great achievement for any television series, being at the top of a popular streaming platform is a matter of popular curiosity too. This week, undoubtedly to the delight of many viewers, the third season of Sweet Magnolias reins supreme, having arrived on the platform just under a week ago, on July 20, per the Netflix Top 10.

Over the past week it’s pulled in 4.6 million views, however, as has The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 in the number two spot. The difference being, Sweet Magnolias had almost double the hours viewed.

Outshining other formidable contemporaries such as Suits season one, the much-discussed season three of The Witcher as well as Too Hot to Handle, to name just a few, reflects a positive response to ‘romantic drama’, a genre so popular that it has the audience glued to the screen for decades.

In addition to the effectiveness of the genre which, as the viewing suggests has appealed to the interests of a majority of the viewers, the intriguing plot and the brilliant performance have a lot to do with the obvious hike in the viewers’ interest. As audiences and fans of the show, we are introduced to the drama-filled life, failed romantic encounters of three friends, and emotional dilemmas of Maddie, Dana, and Helen who despite all odds, successfully maintain their friendship.

And on top of that, the new season brought with it a motley of drama, failed romantic encounters as well as the character’s dilemmas which is bound to capture everyone’s interest and will probably be charting for some time yet.