An unexpected character’s latest wardrobe change is stealing ‘Moon Knight’ season finale’s thunder

3000 years is a long time to keep the same look.

This article contains spoilers for the Moon Knight season finale throughout

Moon Knight has now wrapped up its first season with a barnstorming finale. Marc and Steven formed a bromance, Arthur Harrow and Ammit were defeated, and the future looks relatively bright for our characters. However, an indication that there’s more drama to come came in the mid-credits scene.

This featured the long-awaited debut of third personality Jake Lockley, who’s perfectly happy to continue serving Khonshu. Lockley retrieved Harrow from a psychiatric hospital, put him in a limo, and shot him in the head. Khonshu looked on approvingly, now having abandoned his bandaged look in favor of a dapper suit.

For a guy with a bird’s skull for a head, he’s looking good and is now in line with his comics counterpart. The internet agrees:

This was indeed one of my favorite parts about the finale 😌 khonshu looking dapper in his comic suit https://t.co/pxWPMXxvlx — Lacey 💫 (@ouiouiskam) May 4, 2022

Khonshu in a suit has way more drip than anybody in the met gala — Jom (@AnotherArellano) May 4, 2022

Some are perhaps taking it a bit far and finding the homicidal bird god suddenly very sexy:

khonshu in that suit is sooo HOTTT and he's a bird hhhh — christian 🌸 (@hoytian_) May 4, 2022

was anyone else attracted to Khonshu in the suit 🌙#MoonKnight — love 🥀 (@_lovepreethi) May 4, 2022

okay but khonshu in a suit is kinda um,,, sexc 🥴 pic.twitter.com/tfixZcDJRg — mar ! 🌙 moon knight spoilers !! (@sunsmafuyu) May 4, 2022

call me crazy and lock me up but khonshu in a suit is kinda hot… — Amethyst ✧ (@lulwaxim) May 4, 2022

khonshu so sexy im sorry — rock (@spamyuzu) May 4, 2022

So there you go folks, if you’re struggling to find love, just remember that someone out there will find you attractive (even if your head is a giant hovering bird skull).

While there’s not yet confirmation that Khonshu will return for a new season of Moon Knight, it seems silly to go to the trouble of introducing Jake Lockley if you’re not going to use him. Plus, with Jake clearly being very different from both Marc and Steven, there’s got to be conflict brewing, and Marc won’t be best pleased that Khonshu found a loophole to keep him as an avatar.

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney Plus.