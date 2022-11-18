An unlikely sitcom manages to stay relevant while Twitter implodes

The recent news of Twitter’s implosion and imminent demise has brought up the darkest side of social media. Still, for some, there are more important matters to attend to than a multimillion-dollar company ceasing contracts.

As Twitter was on its deathbed, hogging World Trends for hours on end—well, practically since Twit Chief Elon Musk took over— the American sitcom Abbott Elementary seems to have held its place while trending under the Movies & TV category on the bird app. The second season’s eighth episode had just aired the day prior, and some fans were still not over the egg hunt, much to Quinta Brunson’s delight.

After a fan pointed out that amidst all the chaos the comedy sitcom was bringing an ounce of light and wholesomeness to the Trending topics, the producer of Abbot Elementary chipped in, adding a simple yet smirk-evoking “nice” to her tweet.

Abbot Elementary is a show about a group of teachers that end up working at one of the worst public schools in the country, bonding over their genuine love for teaching. The show was released in 2021 and has since won several awards for its outstanding achievements as an individual sitcom. The brilliant casting also received the Emmy award for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and writer, lead actress, and co-executive producer Brunson won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series, making history as the first Black woman to win that award.

This small ray of sunshine in the middle of absolute chaos is currently airing on ABC, but it is also available on Hulu, Prime Video, or Apple TV Plus.