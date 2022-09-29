An unsung ‘Star Wars’ fashionista finally gets the praise they deserve

If Andor has taught us anything, it’s that the Star Wars universe is no stranger to dystopia. With Stormtroopers ready to point their guns your way at the smallest hint of transgression, life under the Empire’s cruel fist really shone a light on everything.

But the dystopian galaxy of Star Wars lingered long after the fall of the Empire, as we saw in The Mandalorian. Indeed, what sector could call itself anything but down-and-out when one’s worth is based on their status or combat prowess and not on how dope their drip is?

Such is the turmoil of one alien who’s long overdue for praise. Bearing the illustrious honorific of “Unidentified Mon Calamari dock worker,” this mechanic brought a much-needed splash of cashmere into the mythos back in season two of The Mandalorian.

After Din Djarin’s gunship crashed into the waters of estuary moon Trask, this dutiful dockworker greeted the protagonist when the latter emerged from his badly-damaged craft. Certain he could make the ship fly again, the dockworker accepted one thousand credits from Din before getting straight to work, eventually managing to gerrymander the loose ends together to make it fly, despite the gunship now being a permanent bumpy ride, much to the chagrin of Din.

But, the worker said he could make it fly without outrightly saying that the ship could be fixed, and for this questionable honesty coupled with the coziest get-up the galaxy has ever seen, we stand by his side firmly.

And according to r/StarWars, the dockworker can add “trendsetter” to his long list of accomplishments.

Thank you for your services, Unidentified Mon Calamari dockworker. We’ll see to it that your threads warm the hearts of many for years to come.