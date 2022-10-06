‘Andor’ contentiously singled out as the blueprint all ‘Star Wars’ shows should follow

Five episodes in and Andor has more than proved its worth. The show is focused on slowly dialing up tension and character development, as well as some of the best writing Star Wars has seen since, well, ever. Next week’s episode will mark the halfway point of the 12-episode first season, and it’s coming back in 2024 for another 12 episodes that’ll take Cassian Andor’s story right up until we met him in Rogue One.

But one slightly unfortunate consequence of Andor‘s success is that it’s so good it’s making other Star Wars shows look worse by comparison. The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi look juvenile when placed alongside Andor and it gives upcoming shows like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew a huge hill to climb next year.

So, should all Star Wars shows set out to be like Andor? Fans are debating it on r/StarWars and as you’d expect there’s a wide range of opinions:

The counterpoint is that Star Wars clearly has room for a wide range of tones, with the extremes being Andor and LEGO Star Wars:

But some wish Kenobi had been made like this:

Others theorize the key thing might be Andor taking Star Wars seriously:

It’s difficult to deny that Andor‘s writing is leaps and bounds beyond most other Star Wars media:

Then again, Andor isn’t just great because of its writing…:

Is it really better than the original trilogy?!

It’s worth pointing out that Andor has set a very high bar for itself in the first five episodes, so if the quality even wobbles a little as the season continues fans will be eager to point it out. Let’s just hope the right lessons are learned from Andor‘s success, as we’d die happy if Star Wars remained at or around this level.

Andor airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.