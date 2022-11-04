‘Andor’ creator reveals huge directorial overhaul for season 2

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy is sharing some spicy details about the production team for the second season of the critically acclaimed TV series.

Speaking with Collider, Gilroy revealed three new directors who are on board: Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios. They will be collaborating closely with the team of writers including Gilroy, his brother Dan, Sean Schiff, and Beau Willimon.

The first season of Andor set the bar high with great work from directors Benjamin Caron, Susanna White, and Toby Hayne, leading to it being widely regarded as the best live-action Star Wars television series yet. One of the reasons Andor hits differently is because the production department is run like a well-oiled machine. Episodes are dived into sub-groups and each group is assigned its own team of writers and directors, allowing the directors to focus on making their three-episode arcs.

Screengrab via Disney Plus

The new directors come from all over the world. Australian director Ariel Kleinman is best known for directing several episodes of Top of the Lake (2017). He has also directed episodes of Yellowjackets (2022) and The Resort (2022). Janus Metz is a Dane who directed Borg/McEnroe (2017) as well as an episode of True Detective (2015), and the TV mini-series ZeroZeroZero (2020). Alonso Ruizpalacios is from Mexico and has previously directed episodes of Narcos: Mexico (2019) and Outer Range (2022).

It’s certainly going to be interesting to revisit Andor through the fresh eyes and different perspectives of the new members of the creative team. The second season is expected to begin shooting later this month and will air on Disney Plus in 2024.

Andor is released Wednesdays on Disney Plus.