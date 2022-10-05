‘Andor’ episode 5 proves uneventful but fans are absolutely loving the slow burn

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 5

Andor is proving to be a very different beast from all other live-action Star Wars media. The first four episodes established a downbeat atmosphere as we see life at the height of Imperial repression, with the early Rebels still covert and ill-equipped. This mood is continued in ‘The Axe Forgets’, which is almost all build-up for the upcoming heist interspersed with Mon Mothma’s family drama.

Some fans will likely find the lack of any action intolerable, but it seems like the time is right for a slow-paced Star Wars show that’s happy to focus on character-building and painstakingly cranking up the tension:

#Andor is doing a fabulous job of something that Star Wars usually doesn't do well — the slow burn. By the time we reach the end of the season, the tension is going to be off the charts. — Nicholas Roznovsky 🇺🇦 (@modernishfather) October 5, 2022

It sounds like some would be happy for this tension to never be released:

i never want the #Andor episodes to end.



it's just that good. — Great Scott! (@sleefrost) October 5, 2022

Others say this is just going to make next week’s heist all the more exciting:

Really enjoyed this week’s episode of #Andor. A few cool little canonical nods and felt really down to earth. The team is assembled. Now next week is where it all hits the fan. I’m in good spirits after that. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/VkRQ3D6fje — Patric Covey (@Ganon136) October 5, 2022

Who would have thought we’d be comparing Andor to House of Cards?

You know, the vibe of #Andor reminds me a lot of the earlier seasons of House of Cards. The score, the rich dialogue, the intrigue.



Minus the obvious elephant in the room whenever we talk about that show, its giving a similar vibe. — MaceAhWindu (@MaceAhWindu) October 5, 2022

We also love that these characters are getting actual no-kidding depth:

Tonight's #Andor episode was pure character interactions with full on tension and dreadful vibes. I DUG IT!!! — Ronin Unchained (@RoninUnchained) October 5, 2022

This was an excellent scene:

// #andor spoilers

–

–

–

the whole scene where the team was arguing and cassian was trying to get the kyber necklace back. i was on the EDGE OF MY SEAT — jam ☾ 22 DAYS (@lulahsoka) October 5, 2022

And yes, these are conversations we wouldn’t normally get in any Star Wars media:

#Andor episode 5 continues the gritty series’ sharp dialogue and great camerawork. Needed character development between Cassian and the rebel group makes for more compelling conversations which aren’t usually put to screen in Star Wars media. Enjoying this show. Rating: 8/10. pic.twitter.com/7Zl1tuUO2u — Once Upon a Time in Media (@OUaTiM23) October 5, 2022

So far Andor has been so good we’re happy to let the show settle into its own groove. There’s good reason to be optimistic that next week’s heist will blow our minds, particularly now that the stakes have been firmly established and we care about this committed group of ragtag Rebels.

Our only gripe is that we wish these episodes were coming in blocks of three, as the wait until episode 6 is going to be painful.

Andor is released Wednesdays on Disney Plus.