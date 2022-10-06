Warning: Spoilers for Andor ahead.

We’re nearly halfway through the first season of Andor, the latest Star Wars story to make the rounds on Disney Plus, and while the series has long since been billed as a political thriller with more emphasis on character intrigue than the sci-fi action the franchise originally built itself on, these efforts just may cause it to trip over its own feet in the eyes of some fans.

Indeed, with the seeds of the Rebellion gearing up for an attack on an Imperial garrison for the past two episodes, Andor has definitely deviated from its usual pacing in favor of exploring character relationships and the tensions that often arise from them. Evidently, this has left a sour taste in the mouth of one r/StarWars resident.

In a take that would go on to turn into one of the subreddit’s more prominent targets, the user argues that the titular protagonist is struggling to drive the story (despite explicitly featuring an ensemble cast), and that the lack of very visceral movement indicates that not much development is going on in the show.

As previously referenced, responders were ready to tear this one to shreds, although some were kinder than others.

Other users were happy to be more direct about the flaws in the original poster’s argument with varying levels of sarcasm.

And so yet again, the answer to the question “What do Star Wars fans want?” continues to elude us with all the snide hubris of a spoiled toddler; the price we pay for a more mature Star Wars story just happens to lead us to more drama at the expense of action, and while some have a rant for these stories locked and loaded, there are plenty of others who will happily continue to tune in.