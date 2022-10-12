‘Andor’ fans react to an emotionally crushing episode

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six

It’s been a long wait, but Andor episode six – ‘The Eye’ – is finally here and delivers on the tension that’s been slowly crafted over the last two weeks. The ragtag group of Rebels stationed on Aldhani executed their plan almost perfectly, using an interstellar distraction to infiltrate the base, capture the Commandant, and fly out of there with the Imperial payroll.

But, sadly, this wasn’t without casualties, though most came after danger appeared to have passed. Former Stormtrooper Taramyn Barcona took a blaster shot to the back, Arvel Skeen proved to be a snake only out for himself, and – most tragically – young philosopher and idealogue Karis Nemik was crushed as the transport accelerated and later died on an operating table.

Reactions on Twitter – particularly to Karis’ death – have been appropriately mournful:

Poor Karis…

Well, at least the stakes are firmly established:

Don’t give us hope…

#Andor Spoilers so get out because y’all live tweet HOTD all the time

THEY REALLY TRIED TO GIVE US HOPE ABOUT BABY BOY DIDN’T THEY. I WANT AN APOLOGY — Danielle ✨Andor, TOTJ✨ (@danies394) October 12, 2022

And this about sums it up:

Next week’s episode will undoubtedly see the fallout from the heist. We got a taste of this right at the end, with the Imperial spies having an all-hands-on-deck meeting to assess the situation and Luthen cackling with glee in the back room of his antique store. Naturally the Empire is going to come down like a ton of bricks on any dissenters after a heist this large, so we hope Luthen and Vel have a plan to shift this loot as quickly as possible.

Whatever the case, Cassian Andor has proved his worth and we have no doubt the Rebel Alliance will be tapping him for his particular set of skills once more very soon.