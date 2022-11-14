‘Andor’ has fans clamoring for a series set during a pivotal time in ‘Star Wars’ history

As recently as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars fans were complaining that the Skywalker Saga was running out of storytelling road. Cramming almost every piece of media into the 67 years between The Phantom Menace and The Rise of Skywalker while keeping everything canon means there aren’t many surprises to be had.

But, Andor has shown everyone how it should be done. This show uses very few existing characters, no big “legacy” cameos, and is managing to tell a tense and exciting story during the very well-chronicled period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. So, if this is smashing it, why not a show in the same style set elsewhere?

Other fans are quick to leap in with their own suggestions for when an Andor-styled show should be set:

The collapse of the Empire would be fun to watch:

Post-Return of the Jedi does seem to be popular:

Another would love to have seen the reaction to the destruction of the first Death Star:

Could it be spun as an atrocity by those perfidious Rebels?

We’d love to see some of these shows, too, though we’re also happy that Disney and Lucasfilm are moving beyond the Skywalker Saga with new projects.

The Acolyte is set at the tail end of the High Republic era (about 100 years before The Phantom Menace), Damon Lindelof’s new movie is set after The Rise of Skywalker, while Taika Waititi’s movie is apparently completely unconnected to any previous Star Wars story, and it’s about time the Mouse House era broadened its horizons.