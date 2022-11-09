Despite Andor‘s viewership slacking next to the behemoth that is The Mandalorian, its producers believe that their series is the perfect starting point for Star Wars newcomers, and the fandom may actually agree with that sentiment.

Chronicling the life of its titular character Cassian Andor, a thief turned rebel, the story of the new Disney Plus series follows the early years of the Rebel Alliance and what the organization did in the face of Palpatine’s tyrannical onslaught. Andor isn’t too ambitious with the scope of its narrative, nor does it allude too much to the Skywalker Saga at large, which is one of the reasons the fandom is heaping so much praise on Tony Gilroy’s achievement these days.

Now, one of the show’s producers has once again reiterated in a chat with ScreenRant that if Star Wars is too intimidating for franchise newcomers —what with all the numerous movies, television shows, comic books, video games, and even novels— then they should just start watching Andor due to its simplicity.

“We were aware that we were pushing things, but really believing in it and hoping that we get this right; that it becomes this whole comprehensive thing,” Sanne Wohlenberg explained. “That we will get the fans to come on this journey with us, and hopefully find new fans. I think it is a series where, if you know nothing about Star Wars, you will hugely enjoy it too. You don’t have to know everything that happened; you can discover the Star Wars franchise through Andor.”

Executive producer Tony Gilroy has written Andor like a novel, with the show’s first season serving as its first half while the second 12-episode batch, soon going into production, will conclude the narrative.

For now, though, we still have two more episodes to look forward to as Andor builds towards its climactic finale on Nov. 16 and Nov. 23, respectively.