‘Andor’ star reveals the levels of secrecy that comes with ‘Star Wars’

The rise of social media has made it harder than ever for the biggest movies and TV shows in Hollywood to keep major plot points and surprise guests under wraps until audiences have the chance to see the finished product for themselves, something Spider-Man: No Way Home is learning firsthand.

Star Wars also faces a tough battle to maintain a veil of secrecy, with virtually every Disney Plus series set in a galaxy far, far away falling victim to purported leaks, grainy set photos and videos surreptitiously shot from a distance on a cellphone.

So far, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor have done a great job of keeping things close to the chest, made all the more impressive in the latter’s case when a large part of the production took place on location. Speaking to ScreenRant, Star Wars debutant Stellan Skarsgård outlined the levels of secrecy that come with boarding such a major property.

“I don’t know what to say because they are very secretive and you have to sign so many papers and to get the script you have to have a sort of double verification and you still can’t read it. It’s a very childish and weird world to enter in that sense, but I was happy to do it. First of all, because the writing is really good. It’s the same writer that did Rogue One. And also to work with Diego Luna, who’s an old friend. So I was excited by that. And then my character is… Well, you’ll see. It’s fun to play because he has a lot of different faces to show.”

Of course, Skarsgård will be used to that sort of thing having played the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Erik Selvig on multiple occasions, while his blockbuster experience also extends to Pirates of the Caribbean and Denis Villenueve’s Dune among others. We haven’t even seen so much as a trailer for Andor yet, though, something that hopefully changes in the not too distant future.