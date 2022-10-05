‘Andor’ tucks in a mysterious Jedi/Sith Easter Egg that’s puzzling even hardcore fans

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 5

So far Andor has lived up to the promise of a grounded Star Wars show with a focus on character-building and small-scale drama. This week’s episode cemented the show’s pace, devoting itself entirely to dialing up the tension in advance of next week’s heist. The show feels a million miles away from lightsaber-wielding Jedi and cackling Sith Lords and is all the better for it.

However, there are a couple of nods to the Force. The most obvious is the blue Kyber crystal entrusted to Cassian, which will likely one day end up powering a lightsaber. The other is the ancient Force temple on Aldhani, which looks to be a focal point in next week’s episode. But the most significant Jedi/Sith artifacts in the show weren’t even commented on at all.

First glimpsed last week but put into a very prominent position in episode 5 are two massive Jedi and Sith holocrons, prized by Force users as among the most valuable objects in the galaxy. You can see the cube-shaped Jedi Holocron and the pyramidal Sith one just over Luthen’s shoulder here:

Screengrab from Disney Plus

Both items contain information that can only be accessed by Force-users, and interestingly some can only be unlocked by using a Kyber crystal. Right now it’s possible that they’re just a fun bit of set decoration, but with a Kyber crystal playing a role in the plot they may eventually prove to be very useful to the Rebel Alliance. One other wrinkle is that these are enormous compared to other Holocrons, and fans are puzzled as to why:

Could Luthien have secret ties to the Jedi?

These aren’t things you just leave lying around:

They may be replicas, but somehow we don’t think Luthen deals in fake goods:

Where this is all going is anyone’s guess, though we’re itching to know what secrets lie within them. We know the Rebel Alliance eventually set up their base in the abandoned Jedi Temple on Yavin IV, so perhaps these contain important information about secret locations vital to taking down the Empire.

That, or Dave Filoni just thought it would be cool.