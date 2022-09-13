Andrew Garfield is still waiting for his first Primetime Emmy, after Under the Banner of Heaven missed out on an Outstanding Actor nod.

The dream debut for Garfield at the Emmys wasn’t to be, as he lost out to Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton for their role in Dopesick. Stacked with fellow Marvel alums, it shows how prolific the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s actors are. Portraying detective Jeb Pyre in a highly-esteemed miniseries, the high competition proved too much for the English star. At least he can take great comfort in rocking one of the best looks of the men at the ceremony.

Based on a true crime book of the same name, the series sees Pyre investigate the murder of a mother and baby daughter who were deeply involved in a splinter group of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in rural Utah. It’s not a tale for the faint-hearted, with the story shining a light on a curious subset of Mormonism that values polygamy as pat of its fundamentalism.

The 74th Primetime Emmys Red Carpet 1 of 56

Click to skip The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

HoYeon Jung

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tony Shalhoub

Elle Fanning

Hannah Waddingham

Host Kenan Thompson

Brett Goldstein

Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller

Hannah Einbinder

Ismaël Cruz Córdova

Andrew Garfield

Cristo Fernández

Colman Domingo

Oh Yeong-su

Patricia Arquette and Eric White

Jeremy Strong

Melanie Lynskey

Christina Ricci

Chris Perfetti

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Nicholas Hoult

Julia Garner

Sarah Niles

Rhea Seehorn

Ariana Debose

Jake Lacy

Sydney Sweeney

Amanda Seyfried

Zendaya

Jerrod Carmichael

Jimmy Kimmel

Zendaya

Rachel Brosnahan

Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay

Issa Rae

John Turturro

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Sarah Paulson

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Juno Temple

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

Reese Witherspoon

Nicole Byer

Sasheer Zamata

Rosario Dawson

Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong

Zach Cherry

Bowen Yang

Adam Scott

Stephen Colbert

Amy Poehler

Kate McKinnon

Sebastian Stan

Click to zoom

A bumper last 12 months for Garfield, he’s managed to star in the highest-grossing film of 2021 in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as the much-loved musical Tick, Tick… Boom! and now a Primetime Emmy nomination. The seven-part series saw strong reviews despite facing much scrutiny from members of the Mormon faith. Sitting at 86 percent critics approval on Rotten Tomatoes, it was a strong hit for studio FX

Garfield’s Emmy nom also means he has been nominated for three out of four of the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), following a Best Actor nomination in 2022 for Tick, Tick… Boom! and a Tony win in 2018 as Best Actor for Angels in America.

Under the Banner of Heaven is available to stream on Hulu in the United States, and Disney Plus in other countries.