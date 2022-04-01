Angela Kang shares confetti-filled ‘The Walking Dead’ wrap clip

It’s the end of an era as The Walking Dead has wrapped its final day of filming ahead of the airing of the series’ last episodes.

March 30th marked the final day on set for The Walking Dead, and it was an emotional experience. Angela Kang, TWD‘s showrunner, shared a clip with fans that showed the joy and pride on set as the final scene was officially called.

As Kang spun her camera around to capture the moment’s joy, a sense of nostalgia fell upon viewers at home. The Walking Dead‘s fan community has existed for 12 years, and it’s been a wild ride. From the threat of the undead to the evil lurking among the living, we’ve all tuned in for over 150 episodes to follow our favorite characters and join them in a fight for survival.

The official Twitter and Instagram pages for AMC’s The Walking Dead also shared a special shout to the end of an era with a picture of the clapper board for the final episode with the words “That’s a wrap!!!” written on it. In the caption, the loyal fans of the series also get a shout out for their incredible support throughout the journey.

Several cast members have been sharing emotional messages of gratitude and thanks for being part of The Walking Dead in the last few weeks. As the final episodes continue, fans can expect to see more behind-the-scenes looks into the series that significantly altered the meaning of the zombie thriller genre.

Lauren Cohan also shared a special note of gratitude for 11 seasons, sharing that she didn’t have the words to sum up the experience just yet.

The final crew shot of the season 11 team, as they prepared to say goodbye, has also been shared on Instagram.

Fans still have several months left as the last episodes continue airing, but as the entertainment realm calls it — it’s officially a wrap on The Walking Dead. You can see the final season Sunday nights on AMC, with part two of the three-part storyline airing now.