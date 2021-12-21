Animated ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ series in the works for HBO Max

The DC Comics back catalogue was always going to be a key part of HBO Max’s expansion into original content, but even then, it’s still a surprise just how many projects are in the works for a streaming service that’s barely eighteen months old.

On the feature film front we’ve got Batgirl and Black Canary on the way, but TV is where it’s at. On top of two spinoffs emanating from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, John Cena’s Peacemaker lands next month, J.J. Abrams is overseeing Justice League Dark, Madame X, Constantine and more, Batman: Caped Crusader and My Adventures with Superman are scratching the animated itch, and that’s just the very tip of an iceberg that could easily sink the Titanic.

Supergirl: 3x10 - "Legion Of Super-Heroes" Gallery 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We can now add another title to that list, after Brian Michael Bendis confirmed in his latest newsletter that an adult-skewing Legion of Super-Heroes animated show is in the works. The comic book creator revealed that HBO Max contacted him over potentially adapting a DC property, and he didn’t hesitate in naming his referred candidate.

The episodic effort will be inspired by the most recent Legion of Super-Heroes run, by Bendis and artist Ryan Sook, but he was quick to stress that we won’t be seeing the finished product for a while given that it’s only in the embryonic stages of development.