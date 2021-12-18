‘Gotham PD’ showrunner offers update on ‘The Batman’ spinoff series

Even though we’re still twelve weeks away from Matt Reeves’ The Batman coming to theaters, Warner Bros. are evidently massively confident in the reboot, to the extent that two spinoffs are already in development for HBO Max.

Colin Farrell has signed on to bury himself under prosthetics once again to headline an episodic effort that traces Oswald Cobblepot’s rise to power in the criminal underworld, while a secondary show focusing on the Gotham City Police Department is also on the way, with the latter set one year before the events of The Batman.

Boardwalk Empire‘s Terence Winter was originally tasked to act as showrunner, but he ultimately dropped out to be replaced by Joe Barton. In an interaction with a fan on Twitter, the filmmaker hinted that the scripts have been complete and are now in the hands of the studio brass for revision, as you can see below.

No, that's with the execs now. — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) December 17, 2021

One year before The Batman places Gotham PD as unfolding during Robert Pattinson’s first year on the job as the city’s resident nocturnal vigilante, so it’s likely to be a straightforward procedural set in a slightly heightened reality. Gotham has already scratched that itch of making a show in the Dark Knight’s world without the superhero himself, but we can safely assume that the HBO Max exclusive won’t be quite as bizarrely outlandish.