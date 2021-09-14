Gotham Fans Aren’t Happy About The Batman’s Penguin Spinoff Series

Earlier today, it was reported that HBO Max will be releasing a second TV-series spinoff to Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman movie joining the previously announced Gotham PD series, but this new series has some fans upset about the treatment of a fan-favorite character.

The newly announced series will follow the iconic Batman villain Penguin portrayed by Colin Farrell as he rises to power within Gotham’s criminal underworld. This isn’t the first time that this character has graced the small screen and because of this, fans of the character’s last appearance are upset to see a new iteration.

Penguin was featured prominently during the Fox-produced Batman prequel series Gotham and quickly became a fan-favorite character. In this instance, the role was taken up by Robin Lord Taylor, a casting choice that fans of the show grew to love.

Since the announcement of a new series and in turn a new Penguin, some hardcore Gotham fans have shared their distaste on social media.

honey i watched the gotham show for penguin and the riddler…and i don't care for the spin-off idea…i dont think i will hate that version in the batman or anything…it's just…im legit alienated or something — MekareMadness⭐🐷🔪 spitting venom era (@MekareMadness) September 13, 2021

PENGUIN SPIN OFF SERIES?



I hope he takes a TON of inspiration from #Gotham https://t.co/YHZHV51bKO — Scheming Minor 🏳️‍🌈 (@Velosassraptor) September 13, 2021

Unless it’s Robin Lord Taylor, not interested. He is the definitive Penguin for me. https://t.co/bb0JLRFaEz — OrangeGrove55 (@OrangeGrove55) September 13, 2021

The Penguin was the worst Batman villain until one of the best things Gotham did was make Penguin a centerpiece, and developed him perfectly. Please don't regress. Just cancel this while you're ahead and make the Batman origin story we've all been waiting for. https://t.co/Q0ZYmqWxFd — David Rosenblatt (@SirSquinty) September 13, 2021

i mean gotham was basically a penguin show and he was one of the best characters🥸 https://t.co/OqItkb9L5W — milli⊗n (@fitzremors) September 13, 2021

Literally go watch Gotham. https://t.co/Y8XFR2on0j — keke palmer enthusiast 🍒 (@dansensolsens) September 13, 2021

Haven't we seen penguin's rise to power in another show called Gotham?!? Why are the remaking that! Lazy. And what's the point of making Farrell unrecognisable! Stg this entire project just seems like a rehash of previous superior ones. Walter Hamada sucks ass at world building. — Patrick Bateman (@heypaul96) September 13, 2021

Go all out and use Robin Lord Taylor for flashbacks in the Colin Farrell Penguin tv series. — MH (@DapperSteve) September 13, 2021

Right now, there isn’t any confirmed timeline for when this Penguin series will be available to stream, but it seems to be in the early production stages so it could be quite a while.