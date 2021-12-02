AMC sure knows how to bring TV shows centering around supernatural beings into the mainstream, so it should be no surprise that the network that arguably helped popularize zombies again with the excellent The Walking Dead ordered another otherwordly show. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, based on a trilogy of books of the same name, has the greenlight from AMC, Deadline reports.

What’s more, Mayfair Witches is the second Anne Rice-inspired show coming to AMC networks and streamer AMC+. The eight-episode order will expand upon the author’s growing universe on the network, with the show Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire also slated to debut on the the channel next year.

Mayfair Witches will be executive produced and written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford and executive produced by Mark Johnson through his company Gran Via Productions. Spalding will also serve as the showrunner for the upcoming series, which will focus on “an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a lineage of witches. Our hero must juggle these newfound powers with a looming threat that has haunted her and her kin for generations,” according to Deadline.

“The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice’s particular lens on witches explored something new altogether – women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures,” reads a statement from Spalding and Ashford. “We are so excited to join our partners AMC and Gran Via Productions in making this mysterious and provocative world come to life.”

Check back here for all your latest AMC news.