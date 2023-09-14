Another ‘Harry Potter’ star joins ‘Doctor Who’ for the 60th anniversary special

You might have assumed the only way the upcoming 60th anniversary of Doctor Who was going to get any better was for some of the other Doctors like Matt Smith’s 11th and Peter Capaldi’s 12th to make an appearance, but given the sheer excitement currently reverberating through the Whovian fandom, we’re even willing to take the next best thing. In this particular instance, the next best thing is the addition of another Harry Potter star, who’ll be portraying the iconic Beep the Meep.

Indeed, we’ve just received confirmation (courtesy of Deadline) that Miriam Margolyes — best known as Professor Sprout in another iconic British franchise — is finally joining the long-running sci-fi series. Margolyes will be voicing the strange Star Beast in the 60th-anniversary special, an occasion she finds worthy of note in her legendary career.

“I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi, you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy.”

No, Miriam. Thank YOU, for making Whovians everywhere beam with glee.

Doctor Who has had a long history of hosting Harry Potter stars on its roster — Sir Michael Gambon, John Hurt, David Bradley, and Bill Nighy being a few among them. Even David Tennant appeared in the Wizarding World movies as Barty Crouch Jr., so this certainly comes with a nostalgic sense of precedence.

The 60th anniversary will air in three episodes sometime during November. For now, here’s how you can watch all of Doctor Who in the right order, whether it be for catching up or simply reviewing some of the show’s best episodes.