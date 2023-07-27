After almost a year of waiting, we’re finally inching close to the 60th-anniversary special of Doctor Who, which is resurrecting David Tennant and Donna Noble after more than a decade of absence.

Since the announcement that the two fan-favorite characters were making a return, Whovians have been speculating about a possible return for other incarnations and companions, like Matt Smith’s 11th Doctor and Peter Capaldi’s 12th, not to mention Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond or Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald.

Well, it seems that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is already teasing more cameos. The official Instagram account for Doctor Who recently posted a teaser of the 60th, and Davies replied to the clip by posting a cryptic, emoji-laden message.

Now some fans are speculating (per RadioTimes) that the emojis haven’t been chosen at random. Below you can see Russell’s reply:

Instagram

Could the apple be referring to Amy Pond? You’ll remember, of course, from that incarnation’s first episode, “The Eleventh Hour,” where Amy decided to trust the Doctor after he showed her an apple she’d given him 12 years before that day.

via Twitter

For that matter, it seems that the clock emoji is showing the 12th hour, hinting at Peter Capaldi’s long overdue return. Is the Magician finally returning to the TARDIS after his last episode in 2017?

via Twitter

Of course, this could be Russell T. Davies just cruelly teasing Whovians at this point. Then again, it could also be a not-so-cleverly disguised hint. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time RTD has tried something like this. But I guess we’ll learn the truth for ourselves one way or another when the 60th anniversary premieres this November on The BBC.