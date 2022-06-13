Another ‘Loki’ character has been confirmed to return for season 2

Loki is currently unique among Marvel’s streaming series, as it stands as the studio’s sole live-action Disney Plus production to be granted a second season. That’s great news for fans of the show, as they know we’ve got more from Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief to come. Not only that, but presumably he’ll be joined by the many scene-stealing supporting players from the first run, including Owen Wilson’s Mobius and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie.

Another star of the series has confirmed that they’ll be back for Loki year two as well. Eugene Cordero appeared in a couple of episodes of season one as the perky Casey, a desk jockey working at the TVA whose sunny attitude made a perfect contrast with Hiddleston’s shrewd trickster. Unfortunately, he disappeared in the second half of the run — but now we know there will be more from Casey the next time around, as Cordero assured us of his return while speaking to Screen Rant:

“Yes, yes, you can [look forward to more Casey]. You know, I can’t [tease anything], because I don’t even know. There’s so many passwords and passcodes that I have to fill out just to even look at the pages that I’m on, and the way that it works is things constantly change in a great way. There’s so many moving parts in that universe that things keep changing, so I can’t really nail it down, but I’m excited. I’m excited to do more and I don’t know to what capacity I’ll be able to be a part of it, but I’m excited to do it. So yeah, get ready, it’ll be fun, I hope? No, it will be, it’ll be great.”

We don’t blame Cordero for not being able to offer any hints at what we can expect from Casey in season two, as we know all too well by now that Marvel keeps its casts almost as in the dark as the rest of us right up until the last minute in order to reduce spoilery leaks as much as possible. With any luck, however, Casey will get in on the action a little more in the next batch of episodes, as we need more of Cordero and Hiddleston sharing the screen. Some Mobius/Casey content could be a lot of fun, too.

For those who need reminding, Loki season one concluded with the Asgardian discovering that the timeline had been rebooted, with Kang as the new absolute ruler of the TVA, following Sylvie’s execution of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). Expect the time-traveling conqueror to have a huge presence in season two, then. And remember, Majors is also playing Kang in next February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Loki season two is believed to have already started shooting in the U.K.