Stranger Things has dominated the Netflix charts since the show’s fourth season launched last month, not now a new contender has ascended to the throne, and, again, it’s a Netflix original series.

The Umbrella Academy has been the most popular show on Netflix this past week by a long shot with the launch of its third season.

According to Netflix’s Global Top 10 rankings, The Umbrella Academy’s third season recorded more than 120,000,000 global hours watched between June 20 and June 26. For comparison, Stranger Things’ latest season took second place with just 76,910,000 hours.

Despite losing the throne, Stranger Things’ performance still remains strong landing numbers two, three, and four on the list with seasons four, three, and two in descending order. The show also scored sixth place in its first season.

Similarly, the first season of The Umbrella Academy made the list at number seven, but its second season failed to land in the Netflix top 10 this week.

In the meantime, The Umbrella Academy can enjoy the top spot on the charts where it will likely remain for the coming days, however, before this weekly ranking resets Stranger Things may have just reclaimed the top spot.

On July 1, Stranger Things will launch the last half of season four and with this, the show’s popularity on the streamer will boom once again. While it may only be two episodes there is a strong chance that this will be enough for Stranger Things to become the number one show on Netflix again.