Another Voyager Star Is Returning In Star Trek: Prodigy

Today’s Star Trek: Prodigy panel at New York Comic-Con just revealed a bunch of major new stars who are joining its already-impressive cast. Prodigy, the third ever Trek animated series, is the first entry in the franchise to be geared towards a younger audience, but it has plenty to interest adult fans, too. Most notably, Kate Mulgrew’s return as Voyager‘s Kathryn Janeway.

And now we know that she’ll be joined by one of her former Voyager co-stars. The show’s NYCC panel featured a surprise appearance from Robert Beltran who confirmed that he’ll be returning as Chakotay. The panel also unveiled that Janeway’s former First Officer has been promoted to a Starfleet captain since the end of Voyager.

The first Native American main character in the Trek universe, Chakotay began the show as a former Starfleet officer who had resigned his post to align with the Maquis, before returning to the fold and becoming Janeway’s right-hand man in the pilot episode. By the series finale, he was in a relationship with Seven of Nine, but we know that didn’t last thanks to Jeri Ryan’s recent comeback on Picard.

The series follows a motley crew of lawless teens, exiled on a mining colony in the Delta Quadrant, as they discover a derelict Starfleet ship, the USS Protostar. Taking the vessel into space, the young aliens must learn to work together as they make their way to the Alpha Quadrant. Janeway is set to appear as the ship’s Emergency Training Hologram. Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell and Dee Bradley Baker are among the cast.

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres with its one-hour pilot episode, “Lost & Found”, on Thursday, October 28th, streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus in the United States and various international territories including Latin America, the Nordics and Australia.