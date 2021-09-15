Ant-Man And The Wasp Star Could Return For Armor Wars

Don Cheadle just made his debut on Marvel’s What If…? animated series in today’s episode, following his cameo as Rhodey in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier pilot. But these small supporting roles are just paving the way for Cheadle’s very own Disney Plus show, Armor Wars. That’s right, War Machine’s time to shine is finally coming, in the form of this TV series that’ll see Rhodey having to protect Tony Stark’s legacy after some of his tech falls into the wrong hands.

Given this premise, it makes a lot of sense that evidence suggests an MCU star last seen in 2019’s Ant-Man and the Wasp could be about to return in the series. The Ronin has discovered that Armor Wars‘ IMDB page lists stunt performer Rex Reddick as being involved in the show. Reddick previously doubled for Walton Goggins in the Ant-Man sequel, in which Goggins played Sonny Burch, the black-market tech dealer who was after Hank Pym’s inventions.

Obviously, Reddick’s involvement doesn’t exactly confirm Goggins is back as Burch, but it definitely heavily hints at it. And, given Burch’s thirst for the most cutting-edge tech, it’s easy to imagine him turning up in Armor Wars and getting his hands on some Stark Industries items, perhaps being the one who facilitates stealing them for the show’s big bad. This villain’s identity has yet to be revealed, but the signs are pointing to a return for Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer.

Armor Wars is also expected to tie into Ironheart, another Iron Man-related show coming in 2022, starring Dominque Thorne as teen prodigy Riri Williams, a character about to make her debut in next summer’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director Peyton Reed has further teased that Goggins could be involved in spring 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well. It really is all connected when it comes to the MCU.