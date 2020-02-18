Buffy The Vampire Star Says He’s Definitely Down For The Reboot

In the summer of 2018, it was announced that a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was in the works, with original creator Joss Whedon attached as exec producer. Fans of the iconic late 90s/early 00s supernatural show were initially against the idea of redoing the series, but then new information seemed to point to be it being more of a continuation or sequel project rather than a reboot. Following this, stars of the old show started coming forward to say that they’d be up for a return.

Here we are a year and a half later though and the Buffy reboot has yet to materialize, but it is still in the works. And Anthony Head has made clear that he’d come back at the drop of a hat if asked. The British star memorably played Rupert Giles, high school librarian and secret Watcher, the guardian and father figure to Buffy Summers’ Slayer. Head told NY Post that he hopes an older Giles could fit into the plans somehow, saying:

“Yes. I wouldn’t know what as, because Giles has aged a little bit. Maybe I’m the head of the Watcher’s council now. But to be honest, of course I would. It was so formative.”

As he begins to say above, Head understands how much his character and the Buffyverse still mean to the fans and he’s been touched over the years by how people connected with Giles.

“[Fans still bring it up] quite a lot, actually,” he says. “It does span the generations. I still don’t understand how it never came away with any Emmys, or any of those awards. People [tell me] how much it meant to them at the time they were growing up, how it resonated, and bless them. They quite often say Giles was the father figure that was missing in their lives for various reasons. I think that’s part of it’s longevity. It hit home. It’s quite remarkable.”

Other Buffy stars who’ve made it known they’d return include James Marsters, who played vampire bad boy Spike, while the likes of Michelle Tractenberg (Buffy’s sister Dawn) and David Boreanaz (star of spinoff Angel) fully support the reboot. Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, meanwhile, wishes the project well but has said she wouldn’t come back for it.

Monica Owusu-Green will serve as showrunner with a new African-American Slayer in the lead. Back in 2018, the series was being shipped around different networks and platforms. Since then, Whedon has started work on HBO’s The Nevers, so things may kick off with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot again once the first season of that airs later this year. Watch this space for more.