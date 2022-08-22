Apple reportedly pulls plug on Bad Robot series following Jennifer Garner’s exit

Apple TV Plus has reportedly pulled the plug on its upcoming series from Bad Robot productions after its lead Jennifer Garner walked from the project.

According to a report by Deadline, the outlet has exclusively learned that Garner will not be appearing in the show called My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and further, Apple has decided not to continue with its plans that began in 2018.

Sources shared with the outlet that scheduling reasons have seen Garner leave the show. While she won’t be showing up in My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, Garner is still working with Apple, appearing in their upcoming limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. This show is an adaption of Laura Dave’s novel of the same name and is currently filming.

In 2018, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends landed a straight-to-series order from Apple. The studio Bad Robot run by director J.J. Abrams then began work. While this new report does look damning, Deadline has heard that a small team of writers will continue working on the show with hopes of selling it to potential buyers.

Bat Robot has seemingly had quite a rough month as HBO also chose to cancel the show Demimonde which similarly was ordered straight to series in 2018 and had remained in the production phase since.

If this news is accurate then it isn’t clear exactly what the future of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends will be, and where exactly it will wind up if it goes back to the market.

Neither Apple, Bad Robot, Garner, or Warner Bros. Television have shared news about the alleged cancelation.