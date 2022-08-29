Apple TV Plus show forced to stop production after threats of extortion from locals

Filming on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming series Lady in the Lake has been brought to an abrupt stop after threats were levied against its producers.

According to a report from Deadline, the show which was filmed in Baltimore stopped on Friday due to multiple threats attempting to extort money from the producers.

The locals approached the producers and said that if they didn’t stop their filming that they would return and shoot someone, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department cited in the report.

Continuing the locals allegedly said that if they were paid for being filmed no violence would take place. A local news outlet called The Baltimore Banner says that these individuals were drug dealers that attempted to extort $50,000 from the team who were filming, but of course, they declined to pay and instead canceled the shoot to find a new location.

Lady in the Lake is an upcoming series set to arrive on Apple TV Plus which will feature Natalie Portman in its leading role. The show is based on a novel of the same name written by Laura Lippman.

Other stars set to appear in the show include Moses Ingram, Sonal Jagasia, and Ronnie Gene Belvins. The series will be directed by Alma Har’el known for her work on 2019’s Honey Boy.

Filming has been taking place since April and is believed to have resumed after this recent interruption. With filming back in action there is no current timeline for the show’s release on the streaming service.