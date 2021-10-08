Archer Pays Heartwarming Tribute To Late Star Jessica Walter

Archer paid a tear-jerking and fitting tribute to one of its late stars, Jessica Walter, during the season 12 finale Wednesday night/

The animated FXX comedy just aired its season 12 finale and featured what is apparently Walter’s last appearance as the spy agency chief Malory Archer. Walter was reportedly working on season 12 before her death back in March at age 80.

After a couple of brief appearances in the episode, the character disappeared. But in the closing minutes of the episode, Malory’s son, H. Jon Benjamin’s Sterling Archer, read aloud a letter from her that explained why she was leaving the spy business behind.

“My dearest Sterling…Do you remember what I told you on your first day of training? You probably don’t, but it was, ‘Always know where the exits are.’ And with all the chaos and confusion of late, I thought it would be wise to make my own exit, in my own time, on my own terms, and in a way that I can never be found by my enemies, or all my lovesick paramours, who are literally countless. And so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the torch. Try not to burn yourselves with it. And I know my decision may seem abrupt, but we don’t always get to choose the perfect moment. Take care of yourselves, especially you my Sterling, because from wherever I am, I’ll be watching over you. Love, mother.”

We’re then treated to a scene in which Malory is reunited with her husband, Ron Cadillac, who was voiced by Walter’s real-life husband, Ron Leibman, before he passed away back in 2019.

Now that Archer has been picked up for a 13th season, do you think there will be more loving tributes to its late star?