Archer Picked Up For Season 13 At FXX

Archer fans can break out the scotch because the spy spoof animated comedy series has been renewed for season 13 at FXX. Though some fans thought that the currently-airing season 12 could be its last, FX Networks made the announcement of its renewal today, according to ComicBook.

Sadly, it will be the first season to not feature the titular character’s mother, Malory Archer, as star Jessica Walter passed away back in March of this year. However, the character will remain throughout the rest of season 12, which apparently found success in its return to basics to impress FXX enough to order renewal. For years, the show has been making drastic narrative detours, but in the recent season returned to its Bond-like parody roots.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX, in a statement. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

Most likely, the new season will write in the loss of the matriarch into the storyline, in turn posing a challenge for many characters, such as the titular Sterling Archer, who routinely bailed them out.

The show’s creators previously incorporated real-life loss into the storyline of the show when comedic actor George Coe, who played Archer’s servant Woodhouse, died in 2015. You can catch new episodes of Archer each Wednesday on FXX and Hulu through October 6th.