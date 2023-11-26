Are Cely Vazquez and Eyal Booker from ‘Love Island Games’ still together?

Were these two in it for the long haul after all?

Premiering on November 1, the inaugural season of Love Island Games was extremely short-lived, concluding before the month even came to a close.

To the disappointment of fans of the Love Island franchise, one of the show’s strongest couples, Cely Vazquez of Love Island: USA and Eyal Booker of Love Island: UK, barely fell short of the $100,000 cash prize, however, they got something worth so much more — they seem to have found their perfect match in each other!

For those who are unfamiliar with Love Island Games, according to Peacock, the show gives fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of Love Island (including Love Island: Germany, Love Island: Sweden, Love Island: France, and more), “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

While several individuals coupled up with someone from across the pond for Love Island Games (such as Lisa Celander and Curtis Pritchard, Aurelia Lamprecht and Johnny Middlebrooks, Deb Chubb and Callum Hole, and more), Cely Vazquez and Eyal Booker were definitely a fan-favorite pair, however, their fellow islanders did not agree…

At the beginning of the final episode, Cely and Eyal got sent home after failing to receive the support of the ousted islanders (with the exception of Kyra Green and Georgia Steel), in a twist that brought back the entire cast of the inaugural season of Love Island Games as the jury. Toby Aromolaran even argued that the connection between Cely and Eyal was fake — yikes!

Nonetheless, Cely has spoken very highly of Eyal and their relationship since their untimely exit, sharing with The Hollywood Reporter, “Eyal is the greatest. I really was just so lucky to be coupled up with him, because I think he knew that some of these challenges were giving me a hard time, but he was so supportive and always lifting me up and always, you know, cheering me on.”

“I don’t think I could have been paired with anyone better at this point,” she concluded with a grin.

While Cely and Eyal are definitely on good terms post-filming, fans have just one burning question — are they still together?

After a great deal of internet sleuthing, keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Photo via Peacock

Unfortunately for fans of the Love Island franchise, it is unclear as to whether or not Cely Vazquez and Eyal Booker are still together after the inaugural season of Love Island Games came to a close.

While neither of them have spoken out about the situation explicitly, the duo appears to be on good terms nonetheless, following one another on Instagram and having nothing but positive things to say about their Love Island Games partner in interviews — how sweet is that?

On Reddit, viewers speculated what happened between the pair, with a majority believing that Cely and Eyal broke up due to distance, given that the former lives in the United States and the latter lives in the United Kingdom.

“They do follow each other on Instagram. Not sure what happened between the two, but they may just decide to go their separate ways due to distance and their connection may not be as strong to try,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another dished, “Eyal and Cely do follow each other, and also she has posted about her younger brother in the hospital or something lately, so she might be focused on family right now. Also long distance I’m sure is a factor.”

“Looks like they are probably just friends or casually talking to each other. There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood, and he made some sort of post where he said he enjoyed his time with Cely,” shared a third.

While it is unclear where the two lovebirds stand now, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both Cely and Eyal on Instagram to see where their relationship goes from here…

To watch both Cely Vazquez and Eyal Booker on Love Island Games, fans of the Love Island franchise can stream the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock as we anxiously await a second season.