Are Jared Fields and Blue Kim from ‘Big Brother 25’ still together? The showmance, explained

Neither Jared Fields nor Blue Kim emerged as victorious at the end of Big Brother 25, but did they leave with something bigger than the $750,000 cash prize?

Within the Big Brother house — also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, California — it is clear that Jared and Blue had undeniable chemistry, with the two lovebirds seen constantly cozying up with one another on the live feeds. Jared even told his in-house lover his biggest secret, which is that four-time Survivor player and reality television legend Cirie Fields — who also happened to be a houseguest on Big Brother 25 — is his mother. If that is not true love, we don’t know what is!

With rumors that Jared had a girlfriend back home, dozens and dozens of Big Brother fans questioned whether or not the romance between Jared and Blue was real, but fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself whether or not the pair is still together as of March of 2024…

Are Big Brother 25 showmancers Jared Fields and Blue Kim still together?

Unfortunately for those who thought Jared and Blue were endgame, it looks like their love did not even make it out of the Big Brother house.

Upon his elimination — which occurred a few weeks before Blue’s elimination — Jared exclusively told Dalton Ross at Entertainment Weekly that he was looking forward to rekindling their romance beyond the beloved competition series:

“I was supposed to be moving to L.A. and Blue is definitely telling me she can’t wait to get out and see me in L.A. and take me to all of her fun spots, and she wants me to go meet her mom. Like I said, I never like to jinx the future or anything, so I always leave it open, but I’m looking forward to seeing her on the outside of here for sure.”

It is safe to say that this meetup never happened, as neither Jared nor Blue have shared photos with one another via social media post-show — despite sharing photos with some of their fellow houseguests — and the latter even took to Instagram to soft launch a brand new boo on Valentine’s Day. With a cake that reads “Will you be my Valentine?” a man’s hand is seen in the social media post putting frosting on her nose, however, it is safe to say that this mystery man is not Jared after all.

While they might have split up post-show, to relive their love story (or lack thereof), fans can stream Big Brother 25 from start to finish on Paramount Plus now.