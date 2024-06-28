Given that it’s been on the air for a whopping 59 seasons (that’s around 14,000 episodes, for those doing the maths) it’s no surprise that Days of Our Lives has become a revolving door of castmates and characters.

Since premiering in 1965, the beloved soap has seen countless characters come and go, often because of dramatic storylines that force them out of the fictional town of Salem. Two such characters whose fate hangs in the air are Johnny (played by Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens), whose storylines have taken a front-row seat in the drama of Days of Our Lives’ current season.

A recent episode has cast doubt over whether the characters — who are somewhat of a power couple on the show — will remain in Salem, and whether their tenure on Days of Our Lives might be coming to an end.

Are Johnny and Chanel leaving Days of Our Lives?

Image via Universal Television

There has so far been no confirmation that Johnny and Chanel are leaving Days of Our Lives, though their shared story arc in the current season might see them depart the show for good. A recent episode chronicled Johnny’s landing of a dream role in Los Angeles, which would force him to leave Salem to pursue the endeavor.

While he had known about the role for weeks, he avoided telling Chanel for fear of stressing her out, causing the couple to have their first major fight. After a brief conflict, in which Chanel reiterates that Salem is their home, the pair agree to pursue Johnny’s dreams in Los Angeles, saying they can return to Salem at any time.

As that storyline progressed, we saw Chanel become excited about the idea of moving, even thinking of expanding her bakery to Los Angeles. While that might spell an exit from the show, some sources say that Chanel and Johnny will remain in Salem following a medical complication with Chanel’s pregnancy in future episodes. It’s said that Chanel will experience sudden cramps that require medical attention, and will be rushed to hospital by Johnny and Paulina Price (played by Jackée Harry).

Given those complications, which may involve a terrible outcome for the baby, Chanel and Johnny might choose to remain in Salem to deal with the fallout, suggesting their time of Days of Our Lives might not be up yet. Their continuation on the show makes sense, since Johnny and Chanel only made their first appearances as characters in 2021, and might have a little more left in the tank in terms of storylines.

In any case, fans will have to wait and see how the arc of Johnny and Chanel plays out, and whether it will see them leaving Salem and Days of Our Lives for good.

