Everyone who is leaving ‘Days Of Our Lives’ in 2024

It should come as little surprise that a show like Days of Our Lives, which premiered in 1965, has run for 59 seasons and has aired over 14,000 episodes, is somewhat of a revolving door in terms of its cast.

Across its decades-long run on the airwaves, the soap opera — which documents the love affairs, career scandals and family dynamics of the townspeople in Salem City — has played host to hundreds of castmates, including fresh newcomers and familiar faces.

Now in its 59th season, Days of Our Lives has continued its strategy of promptly writing off characters while introducing new ones, with the currently airing season bidding farewell to a stack of Salem’s most notable residents. Here’s what we know about which castmates have (or will) depart from Days of Our Lives’ 59th season, who is returning, and who is making their debut.

Everyone who is leaving Days Of Our Lives 2024

Season 59 of Days of Our Lives will see the departure of 10 cast members, either before the season had begun or someway into its 147-episode run. Perhaps the starriest actor who exited the series in October 2023, is Nadia Bjorlin, who portrayed the character of Chloe Lane off-and-on since 1999.

Philip Kiriakis actor John-Paul Lavoisier, who appeared on the show since 2015, also departed in October, 2023. Martha Madison, who played Belle Black — the only child of supercouple John Black and Marlena Evans — exited the cast last year, after playing the character off-and-on since 2004.

Though his departure was unannounced, Shawn-Douglas Brady actor Brandon Beemer left Days of Our Lives last October, and so too did Aketra Sevillian, who portrayed the short-lived character Talia Hunter throughout 2023. Meanwhile, after playing the role of Gabi Hernandez since 2010, actress Camila Banus made her final appearance (so far) in November 2023.

Elsewhere, Peter Porte — who portrayed Dimitri Von Leuschner in the spinoff series Beyond Salem before becoming a series regular on Days of Our Lives in 2021 — bid farewell to the soap in December 2023. The character of Tate Black, who appeared throughout 2023, will also be no more, with actor Jamie Martin Mann departing the show in January 2024.

The final two cast members who exited Days of Our Lives in 2024 are Ashley Puzemis and Emily O’Brien, who played the characters of Holly Jonas and Theresa Donovan, respectively. The changes to this year’s Days of Our Lives season also encompass new additions, which this time come in the form of AnnaLynne McCord.

McCord, best known for her role as Naomi Clark on the 90210 reboot, will play Marin, an as-yet unseen character who arrives in Salem with a romantic obsession. In April 2024, it was also announced that Leo Howard would be stepping in to the role of Tate Black.

For their part, former castmates Blake Berris and Emily O’Brien will return to their roles as Nick Fallon and Gwen Rizczech, respectively. O’Brien is notable in that she played both Gwen and Theresa, but it’s the latter character who will be returning.