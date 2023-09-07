Was Scheana Shay on ‘90210?’

Prior to joining the hit reality series Vanderpump Rules in 2013, Scheana Shay already had several TV credits to her name as an actress and reality star. As is commonplace in the tumultuous climate of Hollywood, Scheana supported herself by working as a waitress in Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR.

Prior to Vanderpump’s spin-off series, Shay appeared as a SUR employee in several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and had a small role in another reality series – The Hills. In between these ventures, Scheana appeared on the Disney Channel series Jonas, the popular Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, and had a guest role on 90210.

Shay appeared on the third season of the teen drama series back in 2010, shortly after appearing on The Hills for three episodes. Scheana starred as Cassandra, a teenager who introduces main character Naomi Clark to prescription drugs.

In a recent podcast interview, Shay opened up about how her brief stint on the series affected her self-image. “The casting directors for 90210 are some of the reasons why I ended up getting botox,” Shay revealed on Scheananigans – speaking to fellow 90210 alum Shenae Grimes-Beech.

“They told me that, for Disney, my facial expression was great. But for a more dramatic type of role, that I needed to learn how to control my eyebrows.” This advice gave some pretty mixed signals for the former actress, as she was balancing roles on kids’ shows, as well as trying out for more mature TV roles.

“They were like, ‘The role is yours, here’s your callback. The role is yours, we want you for this, but we’re bringing in a couple other girls as well because if you can’t control your facial features then we’re not going to give it to you,” Shay continued.

Sounds like Scheana’s brief acting career is not something she’s particularly nostalgic for.