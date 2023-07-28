Are Kalani and Asuelu from ’90 Day Fiancé’ still together?

The 'Happily Ever After?' alumni may not have their own happily ever after.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are perhaps two of the most iconic cast members in 90 Day Fiancé history. Originally featured on season 6, the on/off couple have appeared in multiple spin-offs in the 90 Day universe, including Happily Ever After?, What Now?, and Pillow Talk. Now, the fan favorite duo have been cast in the series 90 Day Fiancé: Last Resort, as confirmed by Entertainment Tonight.

Recently, rumors have been swirling through social media that the pair have split for good. This is rather at odds with their upcoming appearance on the new spin-off, where couples travel to a destination resort as a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. Given all this uncertainty, it’s time to examine the evidence of the Kalani and Asuleu’s relationship status.

Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship timeline

In order to unpack Kalani and Asuelu’s complicated relationship, it is important to start at the beginning. Kalani, who is half Samoan herself, met Asuelu while visiting Samoa on vacation. Although initially celibate due to her Mormon beliefs, Kanai quickly fell pregnant, hastening their engagement and plans for Asuelu to move permanently to the U.S.

So, are Kalani and Asuelu still together?

Until Last Resort airs, we cannot know for certain where Kalani and Aseulu’s relationship currently stands.