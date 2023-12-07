Are Kylee Russell and Aven Jones engaged? The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couple, explained

After all, these two lovebirds appear to be as happy as can be!

Spoiler alert! The following article contains major spoilers for the finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9. Scroll at your own risk…

Beginning on September 28 and concluding on December 7, Bachelor In Paradise season 9 is nearing its end, and the remaining The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums have arguably the biggest decision of their lives to make — will they leave Sayulita, Mexico single, taken, or engaged?

For those who are unfamiliar, Bachelor in Paradise began in 2014, bringing together fan-favorite contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who may have not found love their first time around (or even their second time around), meeting in Paradise to try to finally find their happily ever after. In a format similar to that of Love Island, individuals couple up with one another rose ceremony after rose ceremony during the series, and with an uneven number of men and women at all times, those left without a match are eliminated. In the end, the remaining couples can decide to go their separate ways, leave in a relationship with one another, or even get engaged on the beach — naturally, the stakes are at an all time high!

With just seven men and seven women remaining on Bachelor In Paradise season 9, a few of the couples might have wedding bells in the near future, such as Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant and Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock, but one couple in particular has caused fans of The Bachelor franchise to raise a few eyebrows. These two lovebirds are none other than Kylee Russell from season 27 of The Bachelor and Aven Jones from season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Kylee entered the beach on day one, and despite having a spark with Will Urena from season 18 of The Bachelorette (even sharing the first one-on-one date of the season with him), she was always looking out for Aven — after all, he did send her a fire emoji on Instagram before heading to Sayulita, Mexico!

When Aven entered the beach just hours after Kylee and Will had their one-on-one date, her head immediately turned, pursuing the hot new bombshell instead. Embarking on two dates with one another since then (as well as coupling up with each other at every single rose ceremony) the connection between the pair is seriously as strong as can be, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question — could a proposal be in the near future for Kylee and Aven?

To find out for yourself whether or not Kylee Russell and Aven Jones get engaged at the end of Bachelor In Paradise season 9, just keep scrolling…

While nothing is confirmed until we see it air on our television screens, according to Reality Steve, Kylee and Aven do not get engaged during the long-awaited three-hour finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 9, however, they leave as a couple and are still together as of December of 2023 — how sweet is that?

The Bachelor Nation know-it-all broke the news on his podcast, admitting that he doesn’t know what happened to them on the show, but they are definitely together after filming wrapped, with Instagram activity indicating that they attended the Jason Aldean concert in Charlotte, North Carolina together on August 10, as well as the Carolina Panthers exhibition game together on August 12. In addition to this, the pair was spotted partying “in the same group” on numerous occasions this summer — if this does not prove that Kylee and Aven are together, we don’t know what does!

“Clearly, post-show, they are together,” Reality Steve himself dished. “I don’t believe they got engaged at the end… I could be wrong.”

To find out whether or not Aven pops the question for certain, catch the highly-anticipated three-hour finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 from 8pm to 11pm ET/PT tomorrow (December 7) on ABC, with next-day streaming available via Hulu. For fans of The Bachelor franchise who might not be caught up, the previous nine episodes of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 are available via Hulu as well.