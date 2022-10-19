Are ‘Love Is Blind’ season 3’s Brennon and Alexa still together?

A new season of Love Is Blind has brought a wave of fresh romances, including one instance of love at first sight (or sound) from season three’s first engaged couple, Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia.

Netflix dropped the first four episodes of Love Is Blind on Oct. 19, and 32-year-old Brennen and 27-year-old Alexa were unquestionably the highlight of the premiere. After a few blind pairings in their respective pods, Brennon and Alexa introduced themselves, learned a bit about each other, and quickly discovered they had more than just a love of food in common.

The pair enjoyed their first night together in episode three, and unlike other couples (cough, Zanab and Cole) Brennen and Alexa continued to be smitten with one another. Although things got a little uneven when discussing their respective families and how each would fit into the other, their love towered over the rest of the contestants, leaving many to wonder whether they are indeed still together, especially given the previews for the remaining episodes and what appeared to be a rocky encounter with Alexa’s family.

Are Brennon and Alexa still together?

Season three of Love Is Blind is currently underway so discerning which couples are still together and which ones aren’t takes a bit of investigative work. Until the final wedding episode airs on Nov. 9, it’s unlikely any of the couples will confirm their relationship with posts to social media so as not to spoil the ending, and also due to the strict non-disclosure agreements they likely had to sign before filming.

That being said, one of the quickest ways to figure out if Brennon and Alexa are still together is to scroll through their Instagrams. We know Brennon is a country boy; Alexa’s photo on Feb. 12 suggests she, who does not strike us as a frequenter of the country, paid middle America a visit. Unfortunately, she kept her ring finger out of sight so we aren’t able to point to a sparkly diamond for any answers.

That being said, on Aug. 30 Alexa posted a photo of herself glammed up in a black dress and there, dangling by her waist, appears to be a ring on her finger. The photo is blurred so it’s difficult to tell, but it sure looks like a wedding ring.

For his part, Brennon has been much less active on Instagram and appears to have only begun posting after Love Is Blind concluded filming in the summer of 2021. Hints of Alexa are much harder to find on his page.

Netflix will release episodes five through seven of Love Is Blind on Oct. 26, at which point we will have a much stronger idea of how Brennon and Alexa fare in their quest for marriage. Episodes eight through 10 will release on Nov. 2, and the final wedding episode and reunion will release on Nov. 9. Only then will we learn whether this happy pair made it safely down the aisle.