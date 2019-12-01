Arrow’s John Barrowman Rushed To Hospital With Severe Neck Injury

Arrow and Doctor Who star John Barrowman has been rushed to the hospital after sustaining a severe neck injury. Currently touring for an event called A Fabulous Christmas in which he sings and acts, Barrowman has canceled upcoming shows in both Bristol and Glasgow.

While it’s still unknown how the injury occurred, the actor appears to be in good spirits as he was able to post an update of his condition on social media.

“I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing and move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis,” said Barrowman.

In fact, he was more upset for letting down his fans than with his injury, saying:

“I am so disappointed and upset as I was looking forward to seeing you all, I feel I am letting everyone down, but it’s simply not possible for me to do the show in my current condition.”

Doctor Who Season 12 Trailer Screenshots 1 of 25

Click to skip















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Barrowman was also able to give fans an update on his current project, seeming gracious about the success of his Christmas album.

“Heading to hospital for an MRI scan on my neck but just had the great news that the album entered the charts! I’ll keep you all posted on my progress – Bless you all and thanks for all your good wishes.. JB.”

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, and raised in Joliet, Illinois, the 52-year-old could be described as more of an entertainer rather than simply an actor. He’s appeared on television shows including Desperate Housewives and Torchwood, hosted multiple game shows in the UK and performs musical theater on a regular basis. He’s also hinted at a Doctor Who movie in which he would reprise his role as Captain Jack Harkness.

With a resume like that, there’s no doubt he’ll be back performing sooner rather than later and we wish John Barrowman a quick and safe recovery in the meantime.