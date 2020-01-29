Arrow Fans Are Emotional Wrecks Over Oliver And Felicity’s Finale Scene

Arrow reached its series finale last night and one of the most discussed elements of it was the emotional ending it granted Oliver Queen and the love of his life, Felicity Smoak. Emily Bett Rickards left the show as a regular at the end of season 7, so the couple were kept apart throughout season 8. However, the actress returned for the last episode, which allowed for the Queens to get a bittersweet, tear-jerking reunion.

As teased in the season 7 finale, in 2040, an older Felicity is escorted by the Monitor to someplace where she can finally be with Oliver again. Felicity arrives in another realm that appears to be Ollie’s office in the Queen Consolidated building, from the series’ early years. In other words, the first place Oliver laid eyes on his future wife (as seen in a flashback in season 3). She and Oliver shared a kiss and looked out the window, with the hero saying that they have all the time in the world together.

The exact nature of this scene was left vague, but we can guess that this is some form of the afterlife and the promise is that Oliver and Felicity will now be with each other for the rest of eternity. Naturally, Olicity fans are just big, bawling balls of emotion right now.

Of course the final scene of #Arrow is an #Olicity on that has me emotionally compromised. #ArrowSeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/DVuR3DNS7F — Erin R. (@erinrice22) January 29, 2020

The callback meant a lot to long-term Olicity lovers.

In fact, it was a moving ending even if you aren’t a massive fan of the couple.

Y’all I’m not even a huge olicity stan but damn they really got that cute ending every ship deserves — Wendy 💕 / SG AU 📌 (@LexaLaurmani) January 29, 2020

On the other hand, there were some who weren’t satisfied with how the pair were reunited. Some couldn’t help but think about their son and daughter, who Felicity is leaving behind on Earth.

I'm confused about something so maybe someone can help me out: Felicity essentially chose death in order to reunite with Oliver and in doing so chose to give up being a part of her children's lives. What's romantic about that? How is that a 'satisfying' ending for Olicity? — Cara Murphy (@ol4fr) January 29, 2020

Poor William – yeesh!

It was visually gratifying but lacked emotional depth. It's very nice that Olicity get "eternity" together, but when you step back and look at the bigger picture, there is a young woman who won't have either parent at her wedding and a man who lost parents THREE times. #Arrow — ᴋ. (@kfernsmoak) January 29, 2020

One fan did come up with a clever and touching theory, though, that maybe softens the blow of the kids losing their mom and dad.

Maybe the reason why Star City was safe for 20yrs was because Oliver was looking after it as Spectre. Which means Oliver visited a lot & had a life with his wife/kids. And once their kids got older, Felicity decided to stay with Oliver permanently #Arrow #Olicity #OlicityForever pic.twitter.com/ExHCF3P4yj — Pallavi -"Bigger than the friggin' universe" (@themediumplace) January 29, 2020

Tell us, what’s your personal opinion on the way Oliver and Felicity were reunited in the Arrow finale? Let us know in the usual place down below.