Arrow Fans Are Emotional Wrecks Over Oliver And Felicity’s Finale Scene

Arrow reached its series finale last night and one of the most discussed elements of it was the emotional ending it granted Oliver Queen and the love of his life, Felicity Smoak. Emily Bett Rickards left the show as a regular at the end of season 7, so the couple were kept apart throughout season 8. However, the actress returned for the last episode, which allowed for the Queens to get a bittersweet, tear-jerking reunion.

As teased in the season 7 finale, in 2040, an older Felicity is escorted by the Monitor to someplace where she can finally be with Oliver again. Felicity arrives in another realm that appears to be Ollie’s office in the Queen Consolidated building, from the series’ early years. In other words, the first place Oliver laid eyes on his future wife (as seen in a flashback in season 3). She and Oliver shared a kiss and looked out the window, with the hero saying that they have all the time in the world together.

The exact nature of this scene was left vague, but we can guess that this is some form of the afterlife and the promise is that Oliver and Felicity will now be with each other for the rest of eternity. Naturally, Olicity fans are just big, bawling balls of emotion right now.

See what I mean?

Comfort eat, it helps.

“Together forever.”

The callback meant a lot to long-term Olicity lovers.

In fact, it was a moving ending even if you aren’t a massive fan of the couple.

On the other hand, there were some who weren’t satisfied with how the pair were reunited. Some couldn’t help but think about their son and daughter, who Felicity is leaving behind on Earth.

Poor William – yeesh!

One fan did come up with a clever and touching theory, though, that maybe softens the blow of the kids losing their mom and dad.

Tell us, what’s your personal opinion on the way Oliver and Felicity were reunited in the Arrow finale? Let us know in the usual place down below.

