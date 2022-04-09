Arrow came to a close in early 2020 after eight successful runs, but the cast is still interested in reprising their roles as their respective superheroes for another adventure. After Stephen Amell once again reiterated that he’d return to the DC universe in a heartbeat, his co-star Katie Cassidy is the latest star to echo those sentiments.

In a chat with ComicBookMovie, Cassidy reassured fans that her character Black Siren/Black Canary isn’t gone forever and there’s a still chance for us to see her in other Arrowverse shows, much like David Ramsey’s John Diggle.

Yeah, it’s not to say she’s gone. I’d happily go on any of the other shows. I love those people. They’re my family. I have so much gratitude. But at some point… it’s why they say good things don’t last forever. You grow and evolve and move on. It’s so amazing when I run into these people I consider my family at conventions. It almost feels like how the cast of Friends probably felt. That’s how tight we were. I miss them and love them, but they’re all killing it too. I’m glad for them, but this is life. We’re just figuring it out.

Cassidy was supposed to reprise Laurel Lance/Black Canary in the Arrow spinoff known as Green Arrow and the Canaries. The CW even developed a backdoor pilot for the series in the form of season eight’s penultimate episode, but the show ultimately got scrapped due to unspecified reasons. Cassidy addressed the spinoff’s cancellation in the same interview when asked if she had any regrets, noting:

No. I say this in the most respectful, kind, realistic way… we really, really milked that cow. Like, c’mon. I love learning and I love acting, but also, I started in features and I’m stepping back into [them.] I’m directing this movie with Marina Studios that I’m also producing called Daddy Issues. I’m writing and tapping into this creative side of me that I’ve never had time to because I’ve been acting. I’ve loved acting my whole life, but I want to grow.

Katie Cassidy has recently appeared in Grant S. Johnson’s Agent Game, a spy action film that stars her in the role of an operative named Miller, in an ensemble that boasts names such as Dermot Mulroney, Jason Isaacs, and Mel Gibson.