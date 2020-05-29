Two Arrow Stars Say They Want To Appear On Legends Of Tomorrow

Arrow concluded after eight seasons this past January, bringing an emotional end to the Emerald Archer’s adventures. The handy thing about the Arrowverse, though, is that the rest of Team Arrow could feasibly crossover onto any other show in The CW’s DC shared universe. Perhaps the most obvious choice is Legends of Tomorrow, as the Waverider has always been home to characters from other corners of the franchise. It seems that two former Arrow stars would be up for such a switch as well.

ComicBook.com caught up with both Black Canary Juliana Harkavy and Michael Rowe AKA Deadshot and asked them for their thoughts on a potential hop over to LoT. Unsurprisingly, they both love the idea. For Harkavy, she’ll hopefully be appearing in Green Arrow and the Canaries, anyway, but she’s still open to a Legends role, too.

“Legends is one of my favorite shows in the Arrowverse and I would be so happy to be part of it in any way,” Harkavy said. “I love the show itself, and I love the people who are on the show. I think one of the great things about being in this world is that everything goes together so seamlessly and we already, we already fit together. We cross over together, our worlds interact, our characters interact. They’re connected. So if Canaries does or does not go forward, I still would like to be on The Waverider then.”

Green Arrow And The Canaries Photos Reveal A Moody Future 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rowe, meanwhile, hasn’t featured in the Arrowverse as Floyd Lawton for a while, seeing as the assassin died back in season 2, even though he’s turned up here and there in the form of hallucinations or a doppelgänger on The Flash. He’s naturally less clued up on the workings of the Arrowverse, then, but he did tell ComicBook.com that he’s best pals with Matt Ryan and would like to join Legends given that the concept was evolved from the early idea to do a Suicide Squad spinoff.

“I’ve also had some pretty amazing adventures all over the world with Matt Ryan, who plays Constantine in Legends of Tomorrow. He is also my homie and I love that guy,” Rowe said. “I’ve never seen Legends of Tomorrow, but that is the show that came out of the talks of, ‘what is the next show going to be in the next show…’ I knew that the talks were, it’s going to be a gang of heroes and villains put together. I think the original idea was potentially a Suicide Squad show. That wasn’t okayed, that wasn’t green-lit by the powers that be, so it turned into Legends of Tomorrow, but that would be still a fantastic fit for a character like Deadshot if they ever decided to do so. I wish it was up to me, it’s not, but I guess if the fans scream to see it, anything’s possible. One thing I do know about those shows is they do have their ear to the ground on what the fans want.”

Deadshot on the Waverider would be fun, especially given that the DCEU doesn’t seem to be using the character anymore. As for Dinah Drake, we’d rather see her get to shine in Green Arrow and the Canaries. We’re still waiting for an official announcement on that, but The CW’s recently said it’s definitely still alive at the network.

Legends of Tomorrow airs its season 5 finale this Tuesday, June 2nd. The Arrowverse will then go on hiatus until January 2021.