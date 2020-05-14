Green Arrow And The Canaries Is Still Very Much Alive At The CW

Arrow ended its historic, game-changing run with its eighth season earlier this year, but there is a way for the legacy of the Emerald Archer to continue. The show’s penultimate episode operated as a backdoor pilot for prospective spinoff series Green Arrow and the Canaries. This would follow the adventures of Kat McNamara’s Mia Queen, Oliver’s daughter, as she fights crime in the futuristic Star City of 2040 alongside Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy).

Unfortunately, while fellow new Arrowverse show Superman & Lois has long been commissioned, The CW has remained quiet on Green Arrow for months. In fact, earlier today, the network revealed its schedule for the 2020/2021 season, which didn’t feature the show at all. But don’t despair just yet, as The CW’s boss has some encouraging words to say about its future.

When asked where things are at with Green Arrow and the untitled upcoming The 100 spinoff (via Deadline), The CW President/CEO Mark Pedowitz said:

“They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do. I’ve had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved, hopefully we can pull it off,” he said on a call to discuss the network’s fall and 2021 schedule.”

Green Arrow And The Canaries Photos Reveal A Moody Future 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I think we can take that as a very positive update. Clearly, it’s not as easy as just going forward with these projects immediately, not least because of the pandemic. In Green Arrow‘s case, there are a lot of Arrowverse shows these days – this would make it a whopping seven currently airing – but there are only so many they can broadcast at the same time.

With The Flash, Superman & Lois, Black Lightning and Batwoman kicking off in January, there will have to be a second wave of DC shows – including Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow – later in the year. And from what Pedowitz is saying, it sounds like there’s a good chance that Green Arrow and the Canaries will be able to join them.