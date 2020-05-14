The CW Delays All Original Shows Until 2021, Reveals New Schedule

Just as with pretty much all TV series right now, The CW’s Arrowverse shows have had to wrap up their current seasons earlier than anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was widely suspected that the next seasons would be delayed as well, with it unlikely that production will have got up and running in time to make the usual October start date. And sure enough, The CW has just revealed that virtually all its original programming is being held off until January 2021.

While that means you’ll have to wait another three months for your favorite shows, at least we already know what to expect when all these series return in the new year as the network has unveiled their full weekly schedule for next January. Take a look at it below and start marking your calendars accordingly.

Sunday: 8/7c: Batwoman

9/8c: Charmed Monday: 8/7c: All American

9/8c: Black Lightning Tuesday: 8/7c: The Flash

9/8c: Superman & Lois Wednesday: 8/7c: Riverdale

9/8c: Nancy Drew Thursday: 8/7c: Walker

9/8c: Legacies Friday: 8/7 c: Penn and Teller

9/8c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The Heroes Of The Arrowverse Suit Up For Incredible EW Covers 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Clearly, DC fans will want to pay attention to Sunday through Tuesday. Batwoman has retained its Sunday slot for its second season, while Black Lightning is returning to Mondays for its fourth run. Elsewhere, The Flash is standing strong on Tuesday nights, and this time it’ll be joined by new addition Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

As for what’s missing, note that Supergirl‘s not on the schedule. Clearly, Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy means it’ll kick off its sixth season later than the rest. Also, Green Arrow and the Canaries is nowhere to be seen. Let’s not worry about its fate yet, though, as there’s obviously a second wave of Arrowverse shows coming later in the year – including Legends of Tomorrow.

The Flash just concluded this past Tuesday and Supergirl and Batwoman follow suit on Sunday. Legends, meanwhile, is the last one standing and wraps up on June 2nd. After that, that’s it for the Arrowverse until 2021.