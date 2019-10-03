Arrow’s Stephen Amell Teases Crisis Death With Avengers: Endgame Meme

Ever since Arrow‘s seventh season finale aired this past May, we’ve known it to be an absolute certainty that Oliver Queen will die during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. When it comes to specifics, however, we’re just going to have to tune in to find out how it all goes down.

If we can bank on anything, it’s that Ollie will likely die a hero’s death. After all, would you expect anything less from the guy whom we have to thank for the entire Arrowverse even being around? I highly doubt he’s going to get eaten by T-Rex while sitting on the toilet like that dude in Jurassic Park, or something equally inconsequential.

Seemingly backing up the vaguest of suspicions is that of actor Stephen Amell himself, who posted a rather amusing meme on Twitter. Seen below, the bloodied Emerald Archer’s head has been placed atop Iron Man’s body from Avengers: Endgame‘s unforgettable third act.

If you’ll recall, Tony Stark gave his life so that he may destroy Thanos and his forces in the recent Marvel blockbuster. Though I think it’s a stretch to say Oliver’s dying words will be “I am Iron Man,” it’s not crazy to assume he’ll find himself placed in a similar position when it comes time to dispatch the Anti-Monitor.

For more on Arrow‘s immediate future, check out the official synopsis for the eighth season premiere, “Starling City”:

SEASON PREMIERE – While trying to decipher The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) mission, Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces. Meanwhile, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William’s (Ben Lewis) team clash with a new foe. James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim (#801).

Arrow returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 15th on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” meanwhile, kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th.